Britons are divided when it comes to Harry and Meghan’s treatment overall - and there is a real age split



GENERAL PUBLIC

Treated fairly: 32%

Treated unfairly: 32%



18-24 YEAR OLDS

Fairly: 13%

Unfairly: 61%



65+ YEAR OLDS

Fairly: 50%

Unfairly: 15%https://t.co/HCB41bzCzC pic.twitter.com/bB2acBZEWq